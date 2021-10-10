Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.57 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

