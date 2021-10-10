Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.08 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $36.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

