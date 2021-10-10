PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.