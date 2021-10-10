Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,118.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $962,314.01 and approximately $144,118.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

