PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $846,622.06 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

