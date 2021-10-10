Polkalokr One Day Volume Reaches $91,993.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $91,993.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00065239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00134421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00086538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,078.23 or 1.00348347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.90 or 0.06487694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,472,404 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

