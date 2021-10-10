Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,410.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,715.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

