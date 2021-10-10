PolypuX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,093.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $43,328.22 and $3,093.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00137212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.21 or 1.00480835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.68 or 0.06446919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

