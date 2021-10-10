Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

POR opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

