Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PSTL stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

