PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £593.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. PPHE Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,576.87.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.