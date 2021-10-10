Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Position Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 134.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.