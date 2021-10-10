Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,306. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

