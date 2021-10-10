Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

