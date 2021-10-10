Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $927,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Globant by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $271.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.