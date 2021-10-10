Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

