Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $764,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 586.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

