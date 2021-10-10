Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,505 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 57.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $731.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

