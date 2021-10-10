Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,976 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

QIAGEN stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

