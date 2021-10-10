Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $799,000 Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 109,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

