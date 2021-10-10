Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Metropolitan Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCB opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $724.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

