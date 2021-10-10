Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.86 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

