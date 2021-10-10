Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,589 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

