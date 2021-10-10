Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

