Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 50.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTC opened at $90.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

