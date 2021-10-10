Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

