Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

