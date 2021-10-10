Profund Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

THC opened at $61.86 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.