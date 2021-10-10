Profund Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $7,589,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 172,570 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $4,277,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $3,803,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.