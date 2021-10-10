Profund Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

KRC stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.24.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

