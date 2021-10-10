Profund Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $3,475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.