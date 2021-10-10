Profund Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

