ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,699 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $412,455,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,584,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.01.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

