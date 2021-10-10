ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2,856.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,001 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of City by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of City by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. City Holding has a one year low of $55.34 and a one year high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.