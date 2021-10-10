ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1,629.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,058 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.87.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock worth $254,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

