ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 27,765 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

