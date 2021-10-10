ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $102.55 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.