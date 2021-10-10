ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 183,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,950,002 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $16.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

