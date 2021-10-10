Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $70.94

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $74.00. Prothena shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,211,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
