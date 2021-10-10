Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $70.94

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $74.00. Prothena shares last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,211,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

