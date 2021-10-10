Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 348,000 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 172,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 935.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 75,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,911 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,237. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWCH opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

