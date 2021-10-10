Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

