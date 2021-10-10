Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.77 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,603 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

