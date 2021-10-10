Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.03 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Primo Water worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $32,228,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $23,984,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 697,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

PRMW stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

