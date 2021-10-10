Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 14,930 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.