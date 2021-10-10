Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 20,780 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after buying an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,477,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

SRE opened at $124.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

