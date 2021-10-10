Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after acquiring an additional 278,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,727,000 after acquiring an additional 106,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

