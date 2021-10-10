Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €114.60 ($134.82) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.87 ($133.97).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

