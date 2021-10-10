Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

MRVL opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

