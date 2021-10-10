Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

NYSE:ICE opened at $128.10 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

