Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

